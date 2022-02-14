Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police officer charged with sexual assault of woman

UK NewsPublished:

A 38-year-old is due to appear before Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Stock image of a police van (Dave Thompson/PA)
Stock image of a police van (Dave Thompson/PA)

A police officer is accused of sexually assaulting a woman he met on an online dating app.

The alleged incident is said to have happened while Pc Benjamin Mace, of Cambridgeshire Police, was off-duty.

The 38-year-old is due to appear before Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with sexual assault.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it began an investigation in May 2020 following a referral from Cambridgeshire Police.

It concluded the investigation in January 2021 and submitted a file to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to consider charges.

The CPS decided to charge Mace in January 2022, the IOPC said.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News