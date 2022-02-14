Football stars launch initiative to tackle online abuse

Former Northern Ireland football international Keith Gillespie

A new educational platform aimed at helping young people tackle online bullying and abuse in sport has been launched by former Northern Ireland football internationals Aaron Hughes and Keith Gillespie.

BT has joined forces with the Irish FA and non-profit organisation Cybersmile to kick off the Hope United Roadshows in Armagh and Greenisland, which provide youngsters with content from the new platform as well as offering them a football masterclass.

The modules are available to everyone, for free, from Monday at cybersmileeducation.org/cat/roadshow.

The platform comprises three modules focusing on upskilling users and educating them on how to be good digital citizens.

The modules include content specific from each FA team across the UK including Northern Ireland’s Jamal Lewis, England’s Harry Kane, Wales’ Helen Ward and Scotland’s Lana Cleland, as they discuss their personal experience of online hate and abuse.

Jamal Lewis said: “Some people think that, as footballers, we should be able to deal with social media abuse, that it’s a ’part of the job’. But this couldn’t be further from the truth.

“That’s why it’s so important we show young people that a post or comment doesn’t just live online but can have a long-lasting impact.

“The Hope United Roadshow allows us to start that conversation with the next generation of players in Northern Ireland and across the UK.”

Keith Gillespie added: “It is long overdue that as a society more is done to tackle abuse on social media and I’m so proud to be involved in today’s BT and Cybersmile launch.

“The new platform will help kids know how to deal with online abuse.”

Keith Gillespie said the drive would help tackle abuse on social media (Declan Roughan/PA)

Aaron Hughes said: “Initiatives like the Hope United Roadshow will play a big role in ensuring kids grow up with positive online behaviours and know how to deal with online abuse.”

Pete Jeavons, marketing communications director, BT, said: “Working alongside Cybersmile has allowed us to continue the vital work that Hope United kick-started last year: to tackle the online hatred and cyberbullying that is sadly part of everyday life.

“We’re also incredibly excited to further support grassroots football communities across the UK as part of our long-term partnerships with the four UK Home Nations football associations to upskill millions of players, coaches and fans.”

Scott Freeman, chief executive of The Cybersmile Foundation, said: “Everybody at Cybersmile is proud and excited to be working with BT to educate and positively impact young people across the UK on a range of key issues.

“Cybersmile believes that education and awareness are key to changing behaviours and potentially saving lives, which this initiative has been designed to do.”