Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace leaves family holiday early due to Ukraine fears

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The Cabinet minister had been due to have a long weekend away with his wife and children for half-term.

Ben Wallace
Ben Wallace

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is returning to the UK from a family holiday in Europe early because of his concerns over “the worsening situation in Ukraine”.

The Cabinet minister only arrived in the undisclosed country on Saturday, having travelled there following diplomatic talks in Moscow.

But he said on Sunday that he had cancelled a “planned long weekend abroad with my family” because “we are concerned about the worsening situation in Ukraine”.

It was understood Mr Wallace had accepted he would be leaving the trip early before heading there, rather than the decision coming in light of new information.

A senior defence source said: “As events worsen, the Secretary of State has cut short a planned long weekend with his children for half-term.”

The decision is markedly different from the one made by Dominic Raab, who, as foreign secretary, stayed on a family holiday in Crete as the Taliban were marching back to power in Afghanistan.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News