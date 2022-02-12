Harry Styles spotted filming in large bed in front of Buckingham Palace

Harry Styles filming video

Harry Styles has been spotted filming on a bed on wheels in front of Buckingham Palace.

The former One Direction star, 28, thrilled onlookers as he lay on top of a bed on The Mall in central London, accompanied by two musicians who were holding a guitar and a drum.

Videos posted on social media showed the Watermelon Sugar singer moving along the famous road while tucked into the big bed and surrounded by retro cars.

(Anagha G/PA)

Known for his quirky fashion sense, Styles was dressed in what appeared to be brown pyjamas with blue polka dots, finishing off the look with a lime green and pink scarf.

One onlooker, who gave her name as Ana, said it was “so surreal”.

The 21-year-old, who moved to London from India for university, told the PA news agency: “I was just taking a stroll in London and there he was, doing the most Harry thing ever, riding on a bed across the Buckingham Palace.

(Anagha G/PA)

“I’m from India, I’ve loved him since his X Factor days but this is the first time I’ve seen him in (the) flesh.

“He doesn’t feel real and having just moved to the UK, it felt so homely to see someone I’ve looked up to all my life. It felt homely even though I was so far away from home.”