Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Warning over price rises as cost of diesel reaches new high

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The AA said the average price of a litre of the fuel reached 151.21p on Thursday.

Fuel pumps
Fuel pumps

Diesel prices have reached a new high, leading to fears that businesses will further increase prices for consumers.

The AA said the average price of a litre of the fuel reached 151.21p on Thursday.

The previous record high was 151.10p on November 20.

The AA said the average price of a litre of the fuel reached 151.21p on Thursday.

Average petrol prices are 147.67p, which is within 0.05p of its most expensive level.

Many companies have already warned they will increase prices due to rising costs from raw materials, wages and energy bills.

AA fuel price spokesman Luke Bosdet said: “Businesses warned this week that they have no option but to pass on higher costs to consumers.

“The latest jump in the price of diesel, the workhorse fuel of business and haulage, ramps up that inflationary pressure even more.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News