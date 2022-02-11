Gatwick to reopen south terminal next month as airlines ramp up schedules

Gatwick Airport

Gatwick Airport has announced it will reopen its south terminal next month, to meet expected strong demand for air travel this summer.

The terminal has been dormant since June 15 2020 to reduce costs during the coronavirus pandemic.

It will reopen on March 27 as airlines ramp up their schedules.

Gatwick chief executive Stewart Wingate said: “After an incredibly challenging two years for the airport, our partners, local communities and the entire aviation industry, we are delighted to be reopening our south terminal next month.

“Following some major announcements from our airlines about significantly increased flying schedules, and from Government on removing travel restrictions and airport slot regulations, we can now look forward to once again operating a busy Gatwick this summer and beyond.”

British Airways has previously announced it will restart its short-haul flights at Gatwick from March 29, with 35 European routes operated by a standalone business.

Its sister carrier, Vueling, is adding five new routes and will have three aircraft based at the airport.

Hungarian carrier Wizz Air is significantly increasing its Gatwick operations with 18 new routes.

EasyJet has also taken up more take-off and landing slots as it plans to run its busiest flying schedule from the airport.

Gatwick described the increase in flights as “positive news” for the local job market, as nearby communities were “some of the country’s worst affected by the impacts of the pandemic”.