Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

What the papers say – February 10

UK NewsPublished:

The nation’s papers are focused on the news that all Covid restrictions may end in two weeks.

A collection of British newspapers.
A collection of British newspapers.

The potential end to Covid restrictions and the ongoing investigation into partygate are the dominant topics on Thursday’s front pages.

The Prime Minister’s intention to end all Covid restrictions, including the need to self-isolate, is leading The Guardian, Metro and the Daily Star.

The Daily Mail says the move “leads the world” while The Independent warns it could be “very stupid”.

The Daily Telegraph, The Times and i report Scotland Yard intends to question more than 50 people in its partygate investigation including, reportedly, the Prime Minister.

Kurt Zouma’s pets being confiscated by the RSPCA is front page of The Sun.

A Wall Street regulator has moved to implement new disclosure rules for private funds, according to the Financial Times.

And the Daily Mirror leads with Coleen Rooney’s comments about her marriage with Wayne Rooney.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News