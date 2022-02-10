Teenage victim named in Enfield murder investigation

Prosecutors told to meet crime victims

Police have named the teenage victim of a fatal stabbing in Enfield.

Eighteen-year-old Donovan Allen from Hemel Hempstead was found with stab wounds in Ayley Croft, Enfield, at 6.10pm on Monday.

Despite efforts from the emergency services, he died at the scene. His next of kin are aware and continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

#APPEAL | Detectives have this evening launched a murder investigation after they were called to reports of a stabbing on Ayley Croft. An arrest has been made. Anyone with information is asked to ☎️ 101 ref: 5753/07Feb https://t.co/LLv5ic3ai7 — Enfield MPS (@MPSEnfield) February 7, 2022

Detective chief inspector Linda Bradley, leading the investigation, said: “Donovan’s family deserve to know what happened to him and we are working hard to give them those answers. Our investigation is continuing at pace but I want to reiterate my appeals to anyone that may have witnessed the incident or knows anything about who may have be involved.”

A 14-year-old male was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. He has been released on bail until early March.