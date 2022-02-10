Camilla ‘very honoured and very touched’ by future Queen Consort title

The Duchess of Cornwall during her visit to Paddington Haven, a sexual assault referral centre in west London

The Duchess of Cornwall has said she is “very honoured and very touched” to have been endorsed by the Queen as a future Queen Consort.

Camilla was visiting Nourish Hub, a community kitchen based in Notting Hill, west London, to mark its opening and as patron of the charity which runs it, UK Harvest, when she was asked by a guest how she felt about the title.

Her comments came on the same day the Prince of Wales tested positive for coronavirus, but Clarence House has confirmed the duchess returned a negative result on Thursday morning.

UK Harvest is a non-profit organisation which collects surplus food from supermarkets and delivers it directly to charities, as well as serving at pop-up hubs and at the kitchen.

The Duchess of Cornwall, right, earlier in the day visited Paddington Haven, a sexual assault referral centre in west London (Tolga Akmen/PA)

Camilla, 74, spoke with volunteers, and refugees from West London Welcome charity, who were cooking a rice-based Iranian dish called Loobia Polo for visitors.

A guest who gave his name as DJ, 49, asked the duchess how she felt about her new title.

Camilla told him: “I feel very honoured, very honoured and very touched.”

The duchess spoke with every guest and volunteer at the venue, and added a touch of saffron to the dish.

Gianni, 59, a local resident who was visiting the kitchen, presented the duchess with a bouquet of flowers, to which she replied: “Grazie.”

The visit was among Camilla’s first public royal duties since being endorsed by the Queen as a future Queen Consort.

The duchess toured Voices in Bath, a charity which supports domestic abuse survivors, on Tuesday.