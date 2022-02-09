William ‘excited’ to be in Dubai to champion UK and a ‘more sustainable world’

Duke of Cambridge in Dubai

The Duke of Cambridge is “excited” to be in Dubai to celebrate the UK and discuss with his hosts ways of achieving “a more sustainable world” through his environmental projects.

William’s visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), his first major overseas tour since 2019, will see him join events showcasing British talent at the Dubai Expo 2020 and taking part in the Queen’s baton relay for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Soon after arriving in Dubai on Wednesday on a commercial flight, the duke tweeted under his own name, signing off his social media post with his initial “W”, and posted an image of the Dubai skyline taken from a plane.

Excited to be arriving in Dubai to celebrate the UK at @DubaiExpo and discuss the vital issue of working together with the UAE and international partners to achieve a more sustainable world with @EarthshotPrize and United for Wildlife. W pic.twitter.com/MG4lmtEtZy — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) February 9, 2022

The duke, who has never officially travelled to the UAE, will visit the Dubai Expo on Thursday when it is temporarily taken over by UK National Day.

UK talent will be featured during the event which will also showcase the Commonwealth Games 2022 baton relay, launched by the Queen from Buckingham Palace last October, as it parades through the Expo site visiting Commonwealth national pavilions.

Britain has had strong ties with the UAE for almost 200 years – a relationship that endures to this day.

The region’s importance to the UK was down to its location close to the vital trade route to India via the waters of the Arabian and Red Seas.

The Queen passes her baton to British parasport athlete Kadeena Cox to launch the global relay for the Commonwealth Games being staged in Birmingham (Victoria Jones/PA)

It was the discovery of “black gold” in the 1950s that transformed the Gulf from a collection of sleepy harbours, where fishing and the declining pearl industry were the mainstays of the economy, to a global financial powerhouse.

The UAE was created in 1971 by the “Trucial States” which had gained their independence from the UK.

It is formed of seven states – Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ajman, Fujairah, Ras al Khaimah, Sharjah and Umm al Qaiwain – which are governed by a supreme council of rulers made up of the seven emirs, who appoint the prime minister and the cabinet.

Kensington Palace said when the visit was first announced: “The bond between the UK and the UAE is deep and strong and Prince William’s visit will highlight and build upon these links as he has the opportunity to engage with young Emiratis, leaders from government and committed conservationists.”

During the visit the duke will learn more about initiatives protecting areas of flora and fauna in the region.