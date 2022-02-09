Notification Settings

Murder investigation opened after death in Greenwich

UK NewsPublished:

Emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing on Lionel Road, Greenwich, at 5.11pm on Tuesday.

Crime scene

Police have launched a murder investigation after an injured man found in Greenwich died of stab wounds.

Emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing on Lionel Road on Tuesday evening.

Police and London Ambulance Service paramedics found a man, believed to be in his early 20s, with stab wounds.

He was pronounced dead at London hospital a short time later.

His next of kin have been informed and homicide detectives are leading the murder investigation.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 with the reference 5622/08FEB. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

