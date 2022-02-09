Murder investigation opened after death in Greenwich

#APPEAL | A murder investigation has been launched in #Greenwich

A man in his early 20s was found with fatal stab wounds in Lionel Road shortly after 5.10pm.

Any witnesses or anyone with information can ☎️ police on 101, quoting CAD 5622/08Febhttps://t.co/BhBbtu4m8a

