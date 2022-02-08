Women with aggressive womb cancer get new immunotherapy treatment on NHS

A hospital ward

Women with an aggressive form of womb cancer could get access to a new immunotherapy treatment on the NHS.

Jemperli (also called dostarlimab), made by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), is being billed as the first treatment advance for these patients since the introduction of chemotherapy in the 1990s.

An estimated 100 women a year could access the drug via the NHS Cancer Drugs Fund (CDF) if they suffer from advanced endometrial (womb lining) cancer that is not responding to chemotherapy.

The approval covers women with mismatch repair deficient (dMMR)/microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) recurrent or advanced cancer.

The dMMR/MSI-H is a genetic deficiency thought to contribute to the cancer spreading particularly quickly.

At present, most women with this type of cancer die within 12 months and only 15% of those with advanced disease live for five years or more.

The new treatment is given intravenously in a 30-minute session, every three weeks over a 12-week period.

Dr Susana Banerjee, consultant medical oncologist at the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust and team leader in women’s cancers at the Institute of Cancer Research, London, said: “To date, beyond chemotherapy, there have been limited treatment options for women with advanced, recurrent endometrial cancer in England.

“The decision by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) changes that…(It) is a step forward in improving outcomes for women with endometrial cancer by delivering tailored treatment.”

The treatment works by blocking a receptor called PD-1 (programmed death receptor-1) that is present on T-cells (a key part of the immune system).

By doing so, it supports the continued attack of cancer cells by the body’s own immune system.

A study by GSK involving 108 patients found that 57% saw their disease stabilise or stall, and those findings were expected to hold true even a year later.

NHS England national medical director Professor Stephen Powis said: “This is a significant moment for patients with advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer, as this new drug gives real hope to the around 100 patients a year who have had limited success with other treatments, taking just four 30-minute sessions, meaning it is also less invasive.

“This deal could only be made thanks to the Cancer Drugs Fund, which allows the NHS to get early access to the latest treatments, and is just the latest example of NHS England using its commercial capabilities to deliver on the NHS Long Term Plan commitment to provide patients with the latest cutting-edge treatments for cancer.

“The NHS has continued to treat cancer patients throughout the pandemic and, as we continue to expand our arsenal of treatments against all cancers, please do come forward and get checked if you have a worrying sign or symptom.”

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said: “Our NHS continues to roll out the most innovative treatments from around the world to benefit patients, and this new treatment for endometrial cancer – the first of its kind – will offer hope to hundreds of women.”

Endometrial cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women in the UK.