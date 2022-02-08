Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Train company apologises for overcharging passengers since Saturday

UK NewsPublished:

An ‘error’ has led to tickets being more expensive than they should be, c2c said.

A person buys a train ticket
A person buys a train ticket

A train company has apologised for overcharging passengers since Saturday.

Trenitalia-owned c2c, which runs services between London Fenchurch Street and south Essex, said an “error” led to incorrect fare data being loaded into its ticketing system.

This is causing some tickets to be more expensive than they should be.

The company added: “We apologise for any issues this has caused.”

It is urging passengers who have bought a ticket since Saturday which “unexpectedly increased in price” to contact its customer relations teams to arrange a refund.

Customers’ cash is not being returned automatically.

Affected travellers took to social media to post examples of being overcharged, such as a return to London Fenchurch Street that normally costs £19.40 being £21.10, and one to West Ham that should be £14.60 being £15.20.

One Twitter user described the situation as “totally unacceptable”, adding: “Bet it would be fixed already if prices had gone down!”

Another posted: “Overcharged again this morning – is c2c hoping people don’t make refund applications and keep its customers’ monies?

“This is your error. We should not have to take the time to make an application for a refund.”

The problem is expected to be resolved by Wednesday, c2c said.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News