More arrests in teenager murder probe

UK NewsPublished:

Six people have already been charged over the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Ramarni Crosby in Gloucester last December.

Three more teenagers have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old boy in Gloucester.

Ramarni Crosby, known as Marni, who was from the Frampton on Severn area of Gloucestershire, suffered multiple stab wounds on the evening of December 15 2021.

He was pronounced dead at the scene in Stratton Road, Gloucester.

So far, six people have been charged with the killing.

Ramarni Crosby death
Ramarni Crosby was stabbed to death in Gloucester in December (Gloucestershire Police/PA)

Gloucestershire Police arrested a further three teenage boys on suspicion of murder on Tuesday morning, and they are currently being held in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Almond said: “We are continuing to make significant progress in this investigation, but we would still like to hear from anybody with information about that evening and who has not already come forward.”

The arrests come the day after Ramarni’s funeral.

Hundreds of people attended a service at Gloucester Cathedral on Monday.



