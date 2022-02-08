Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Law to close ‘bedroom tax loopholes’ passes final hurdle in Assembly

UK NewsPublished:

The Welfare Supplementary Payment (Amendment) Regulations aims to protect families in Northern Ireland impacted by the bedroom tax.

Ulster licensing laws
Ulster licensing laws

Legislation aimed at shielding families in Northern Ireland from loopholes in the bedroom tax has passed its final hurdle in the Stormont Assembly.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey’s Welfare Supplementary Payment (Amendment) Regulations means that mitigation payments will be available to more people who currently have their benefits reduced because of the bedroom tax and benefit cap.

She said around 260 families will receive average payments of £480 a year regardless of whether or not they have moved home and continue to under-occupy.

It is due to take effect from Thursday.

Ms Hargey said changes to the benefit cap will also extend protection for families with children by simplifying the qualifying conditions.

“Many families who are currently not fully protected will see their payments increase with an estimated 640 households – that are currently losing an average of £49 per week – becoming eligible for mitigation payments,” she said.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News