Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

A passenger wearing a face mask at Waterloo railway station in London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Here is Tuesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to February 4, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in a lab-reported test, plus:

– In England, positive rapid lateral flow tests that do not have a negative confirmatory lab-based polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within 72 hours

– In Northern Ireland, positive rapid lateral flow tests

The figures also include possible reinfections in England and Northern Ireland.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (February 5-8) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 27 (7%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and 350 (93%) have seen a fall.

Lisburn & Castlereagh in Northern Ireland continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 2,818 cases in the seven days to February 4 – the equivalent of 1,924.2 per 100,000 people.

This is down slightly from a rate of 1,956.3 for the seven days to January 28.

Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon in Northern Ireland has the second highest rate, down from 2,016.7 to 1,883.2, with 4,091 cases.

Cambridge has the third highest rate, down from 1,860.7 to 1,686.4, with 2,109 cases.

Dundee City has the highest rate in Scotland (673.3, up from 547.6) and Carmarthenshire has the highest rate in Wales (595.6, down from 668.7).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

East Devon (up from 1,106.8 to 1,288.5)

Dundee City (547.6 to 673.3)

Isle of Wight (830.7 to 934.0)

Shetland Islands (87.5 to 183.6)

Belfast (1,515.6 to 1,598.0)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on February 8 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to February 4; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to February 4; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 28; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 28.