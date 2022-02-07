MP Amy Callaghan who suffered brain haemorrhage returns to Westminster

Amy Callaghan

An SNP MP who suffered a near-fatal brain haemorrhage is returning to Westminster in person for the first time in almost two years.

Amy Callaghan spent four months in hospital and underwent two life-saving surgeries after collapsing at home in June 2020, aged 28.

The East Dunbartonshire MP returned to politics as she made a virtual contribution to the House of Commons in March last year, but is now coming back in person.

She said her return was “definitely against doctor’s orders” and called for the House of Commons to reform its procedures to allow for proxy voting.

Amy Callagan has called for reform of the Westminster voting system (Jane Barlow/PA)

The MP told the Daily Record newspaper she was travelling to London on Monday and would be raising the issue of a constituent who had suffered a stroke and was struggling with financial support.

Ms Callaghan told the newspaper: “Westminster should have adapted to people with my kind of condition, so I could still represent my constituents.

“It should never have reached this point.

“It’s definitely against doctor’s orders. If this was a constituent travelling to London, I would be telling them not to go.

“It’s 420 miles from my constituency office to the House of Commons.

“My mobility is significantly better than what it was, but it’s not great.

“If I could do my job from home, and still represent my constituents, I would – but I can’t just now.”

Other SNP MPs welcomed Ms Callaghan’s return to the House of Commons.

Alyn Smith tweeted: “Here’s some happy news for a Monday @AmyCallaghanSNP, I’ll get the kettle on neighbour!”

Ian Blackford, leader of the SNP group at Westminster, tweeted: “Looking forward to seeing @AmyCallaghanSNP this week but the rules of the Commons must be changed so she can participate from home whilst she continues her recovery.