What the papers say – February 6

The papers on Sunday are led by the Queen marking her historic Platinum Jubilee.

The Mail on Sunday, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People report the Queen has used her Platinum Jubilee message to the nation to back the Duchess of Cornwall as Queen Camilla.

MAIL ON SUNDAY: Camilla WILL become Queen / Carrie Uncovered #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/TvTacsuR3t — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 5, 2022

The Sunday Telegraph says Charles and Camilla are believed to be “honoured and touched” by the Queen’s words.

The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph: 'Queen Camilla gets royal approval'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/C3HLzotbaY — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 5, 2022

The Queen could “quit within a year” after passing 70 years on the throne, according to the Daily Star.

Elsewhere, The Observer reports Tory loyalist Sir Charles Walker has warned Boris Johnson’s removal is “inevitable” in the wake of the partygate scandal.

The Independent says Tory rebels fear submitting letters of no confidence too soon could see the PM remain in power for at least another year.

A “bullish” Boris Johnson has made a deal with backbench MPs in an effort to secure their support for his leadership, according to the Sunday Express.

And the Sunday Times reports teachers at “dozens” of private schools boosted the grades of A-level pupils amid Covid.