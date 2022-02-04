What the papers say – February 4

A collection of British newspapers

The front pages focus on the resignation of the Prime Minister’s top aides, as well as the energy rebate announced by the Chancellor to cushion the blow of the cost-of-living crisis in the months ahead.

The Guardian reports four of Boris Johnson’s key aides have quit as the fallout continues from the partygate scandal.

Guardian front page, Friday 4 February 2022: PM hit by No 10 exodus as four aides quit in one day pic.twitter.com/2hYg5ug9XA — The Guardian (@guardian) February 3, 2022

The Independent also covers the “clearout at No 10”, with the paper reporting one of the aides quit over a smear Mr Johnson made which linked Sir Keir Starmer with the paedophile Jimmy Savile.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Clearout at No10 as PM’s door top aides quit #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/5zSa7irJRW — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 3, 2022

Mr Johnson’s “top team” walked out “en masse”, i reports.

I: Johnson’s top team quits No10 en masse #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/d1d4oZaqCH — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 3, 2022

Downing Street is in “meltdown”, the Daily Mail declares in its splash , with the paper claiming Mr Johnson ordered the “brutal clearout” himself in a “bid to shore up his troubled leadership”.

Elsewhere, the Daily Express covers the impending cost-of-living crisis, carrying Rishi Sunak’s announcement of a £350 per-household energy rebate aimed at easing the “grim reality of the biggest fall in living standards for 30 years”.

Tomorrow's front page: "Tighten your belts… Britain in grip of biggest squeeze ever” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/HF1cQHNVK6 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) February 3, 2022

Mr Sunak’s rescue plan is also splashed across Metro, along with the “perfect storm” Britons face in the months ahead.

The Daily Telegraph calls the looming crisis “the big squeeze”, reporting senior Cabinet ministers have urged the PM to rethink the Government’s net zero plans as the pace of the planned switch to renewable energy is too fast and will increase costs for struggling consumers.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'The big squeeze'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/TZRv2wzcKd — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 3, 2022

“They’re all laughing” declares the Daily Mirror’s front page in reference to the Britain’s “worst financial squeeze in 30 years” and the Tories plan to stick with the National Insurance hike.

The Times adds that Britons are “facing the biggest drop in living standards” since records began.

TIMES: Britons facing biggest drop in living standards #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ZAlp8WjYZD — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 3, 2022

The Sun similarly carries the crisis: “Families will be an average of £2,417 worse off this year despite a £9billion bailout announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak.”

Tomorrow's front page: Families will be an average of £2,417 worse off this year despite a £9billion bailout announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak https://t.co/1PWspF8E3b pic.twitter.com/bNDnkJXQjk — The Sun (@TheSun) February 3, 2022

The Financial Times says household budgets will suffer the biggest blow in three decades with energy prices heightening “inflation pain”.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Friday February 4 https://t.co/MmN58O0VP9 pic.twitter.com/E8D7WgmAxA — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) February 3, 2022