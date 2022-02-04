Jubilee beacons will be powerful symbol of celebration, say faith leaders

The Queen

The nation’s faith leaders have voiced their support for beacons which will be lit in tribute to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said the fires, which will light up the night sky across the UK and Commonwealth on June 2, will see people joining together in celebration and remind everyone of “our common bond under the Crown”.

His words are echoed by senior clerics from eight faith communities – Jewish, Muslim, Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Zoroastrian and Bahai – who have congratulated the monarch as she reaches her 70-year reign milestone on Sunday.

A Diamond Jubilee beacon at Edinburgh Castle during celebrations in 2012 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

They include the Archbishop of Westminster Cardinal Vincent Nichols, head of the Roman Catholic Church in England and Wales, and the Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis.

They voiced strong support for the Platinum Jubilee Beacons and urged their communities to take part.

Archbishop Welby encouraged people to sing the “Song for the Commonwealth” as the beacons are lit, and said: “This will be a moment of remarkable celebration, as we join together across different generations, denominations, faiths and communities all over the world in proper tribute to Her Majesty the Queen.

“My prayer is that this might be a chance to truly celebrate Her Majesty’s historic 70 years of service to her country and the Commonwealth, reaching out in friendship, and building community as we are reminded of our common bond under the Crown.”

Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis has joined other faith leaders in supporting the lighting of the Platinum Jubilee Beacons (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Imam Qari Asim, chair of the Mosque and Imams National Advisory Board, said: “Throughout her 70-year long reign, the Queen has shown deep commitment, affection and admiration for her country, the Commonwealth and the people across the world, as well as the ability to adapt and evolve with the changing world around her.

“Her Majesty the Queen has been a wonderful beacon of hope, integrity, stability and unity for our country and beyond. May the Lord allow this momentous occasion of the Platinum Jubilee to provide unity, peace and hope across our wonderful nation.”

Building on a long tradition of lighting beacons to mark significant royal celebrations, more than 1,500 Platinum Jubilee Beacons will be lit across the UK and Commonwealth on the first evening of the extended four-day Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend in June.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said the beacons will remind everyone of ‘our common bond under the Crown’ (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Chief Rabbi Mirvis, Chief Rabbi of the United Hebrew Congregations of the Commonwealth, said: “The kindling of the Queen’s Jubilee Beacons throughout the United Kingdom and the capital cities of the Commonwealth will be a most powerful symbol as we celebrate Her Majesty’s 70 remarkable years on the throne.

“In Jewish tradition, the lighting of a flame accompanies many of our most important religious observances, representing the point at which the material and sacred meet.