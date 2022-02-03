What the papers say – February 3

British newspapers

The imminent announcement of Government support to ease soaring household energy bills leads Thursday’s front pages.

The Times, Financial Times and The Daily Telegraph report Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to announce a raft of measures, including council tax cuts and loans to energy firms, to ease the financial burden facing millions of families as a result of Ofgem raising the energy price cap by 50%.

TIMES: Millions of families to get cuts in council tax #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/cmerVXfbvj — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 2, 2022

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 3 February https://t.co/JmK43GV25x pic.twitter.com/qtSTbDsWBR — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) February 2, 2022

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Sunak splashes out to ease bills crisis'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/i0qeunNjmD — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 2, 2022

According to the Daily Mail, the cap is set to rise by about £650, which the Daily Mirror says could result in an extra £53 on monthly household bills.

Meanwhile, The Guardian and The Independent report pressure is rising on Boris Johnson as more Tory MPs call on the Prime Minister to resign amid the fallout from the Downing Street parties scandal.

Guardian front page, Thursday 3 February 2022: Pressure on PM as more Tory MPs call for him to go pic.twitter.com/5Gkij2r4nX — The Guardian (@guardian) February 2, 2022

Elsewhere, the Daily Express, Metro and Daily Star lead with Mr Johnson issuing a warning to Vladimir Putin over a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine.