Tory by-election candidate confident of chance despite ‘difficult’ job ahead

Robert Alden

The Conservative’s Birmingham Erdington by-election candidate has said “hard work” could see him become the first Tory to win the seat since 1936.

Veteran city council Tory group leader Robert Alden is up for what he has acknowledged will be a “difficult” fight against Labour, boasting his “strong track record” campaigning on local issues as a ward city councillor for the past 16 years.

He was selected by local party members on Wednesday to challenge for the Labour-held seat – a constituency Mr Alden has stood for in the past four General Elections.

The ballot is due to be held on March 3 – a poll triggered after the death of previous incumbent Labour MP Jack Dromey on January 7.

Labour MP Jack Dromey, who died on January 7 (UK Parliament/Roger Harris)

The area’s Conservative members made their selection after holding a minute’s silence for Mr Dromey, who was lauded from across the political spectrum following his death.

Mr Alden, who has lived in the area for 17 years, said constituents wanted somebody with a “proven track record” of action on local issues.

But he has acknowledged it could be an uphill fight to defeat the Labour candidate – fellow city councillor and ward resident Paulette Hamilton – when voters cast their ballots next month.

Birmingham Erdington has not been blue since John Wright won the seat for the party in a 1936 by-election.

It was then won by Labour at the post-war 1945 General Election, and has stayed red – excluding a period when the seat was abolished from 1955 until 1974 – ever since.

The Tories have come close to taking the constituency, only missing out in 1983 by 231 votes, when Margaret Thatcher was at the peak of her powers after the Falklands War.

Mr Dromey held the seat at the 2019 General Election with a majority of 3,601.

Mr Alden said he was “honoured” to be selected, adding: “I am determined to help make it an even better place with our long-term plan for Castle Vale, Erdington and Kingstanding”.

“I know how difficult it will be to win here as there has been no Conservative MP for the area for almost 80 years.

“But over the last 16 years residents have seen first hand the difference having Conservative councillors has made and the progress we are making.

“Residents want the best possible local constituency MP, with a proven track record locally, to serve the people… and force the Birmingham Labour-led council to do better for the area.

“I know there is hard work to be done, but I cannot wait to get my message out to everyone.”

Mr Alden’s campaign will focus on areas including regenerating Erdington’s High Street and the Kingstanding Circle shopping area, providing “high-quality, stable jobs, tackling the rise in exempt accommodation and making the area safer”.

He would also work with Conservative West Midlands mayor Andy Street to secure greater Government investment for the area.

Mr Alden, who is also a school governor and vice-chair of the Business Improvement District, has been backed by Mr Street.