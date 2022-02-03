Notification Settings

Piers Corbyn accused of calling NHS staff ‘murderers’ in vaccination protest

UK NewsPublished:

The brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn pleaded not guilty on Thursday.

Piers Corbyn

Covid-19 conspiracy theorist Piers Corbyn has appeared in court accused of calling NHS staff murderers at a London vaccination clinic.

The 74-year-old brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, 72, is charged with causing a nuisance or disturbance on NHS premises without reasonable excuse on January 18.

Anti-vaxxer Corbyn was arrested after a protest at Guy’s Hospital, in central London, with David Burridge, 44, who faces the same charge.

The pair appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday in front of their supporters to plead not guilty.

The court heard they will claim they had a reasonable excuse and want three police officers and two NHS workers called to give evidence at a trial.

Prosecutor Luke Staton said: “The defendants were somewhat abusive towards members of staff, calling them murderers.”

Corbyn interrupted Mr Staton in a courtroom outburst, branding the claim “a lie” and adding: “We said nothing. Open lies in open court is unacceptable.”

District Judge Daniel Sternberg granted Corbyn and Burridge bail ahead of their one-day trial at the same court on May 6.

