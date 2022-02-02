Three Tory MPs signal no confidence in Boris Johnson in a day over partygate

Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee (Victoria Jones/PA)

Boris Johnson was facing a growing revolt in the wake of Sue Gray’s pared-back but damning report into allegations of lockdown-breaking parties in No 10 when three more Tory MPs withdrew their support in a single day.

The Prime Minister faced another major setback on Wednesday when senior Conservative Tobias Ellwood said he would be submitting a formal letter calling for a vote of no confidence, saying Conservatives were suffering the “horrible” situation of defending the situation to voters.

Anthony Mangnall, the Totnes MP who entered Parliament in 2019, followed by saying he had submitted his letter to the 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers, criticising Mr Johnson’s “actions and mistruths”.

I have today submitted a letter of no confidence in the Prime Minister and you can read my short statement about this on my website and Facebook page: https://t.co/zog9vupPrh — Gary Streeter MP (@garystreeterSWD) February 2, 2022

Then came South West Devon’s Sir Gary Streeter, who said he had taken the same step because he “cannot reconcile the pain and sacrifice” of the vast majority of the public with the “attitude and activities” of those in Downing Street.