Royal Air Force scrambles Typhoon jets to respond to ‘unidentified aircraft’

A Typhoon fighter jet

Typhoon jets have been scrambled to respond to “unidentified aircraft” approaching the United Kingdom, the Royal Air Force has confirmed.

The jets, launched from RAF Lossiemouth in Moray, Scotland, are joined by a Voyager air-to-air refuelling tanker from RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

An RAF spokesman declined to provide further detail on the operation until it is over.

A file photo of an RAF Typhoon intercepting a Russian military aircraft (MoD/PA)

The RAF routinely intercepts aircraft approaching what it describes as the “UK area of interest.”

In November 2021, jets were launched in response to Russian TU-160 Blackjack strategic bombers.