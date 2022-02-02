Murdered Libby Squire’s mother ‘wants to meet killer’

Lisa Squire

The mother of student Libby Squire has said she wants to meet her daughter’s killer in the hope of finding out exactly what happened to her.

Lisa Squire told BBC Breakfast: “I don’t know how he got her in the car, I don’t know how she died, I don’t know whether she was dead when she went into the water or not. There’s so many questions.”

Married father-of-two Pawel Relowicz dumped Libby’s body in the River Hull after raping her on a playing field in the early hours of February 1 2019.

Libby Squire (Humberside Police/PA)

The 26-year-old Polish butcher was convicted of raping and murdering the 21-year-old student when he chanced upon her after she had been out with friends. He was jailed for life last February with a minimum term of 27 years.

On why she wanted to question Relowicz, the Hull University philosophy student’s mother told the BBC: “I think it’s my makeup. I need to know what’s going on with my children.

“My children are a massive part of my life so not knowing what happened to her, for me, is not acceptable.”

Ms Squire, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, said she was due to meet with the Prime Minister to discuss tougher measures for non-contact sexual offences.

Before he killed Libby Squire, Relowicz had a history of convictions for non-contact sex crimes including voyeurism.

Pawel Relowicz (Humberside Police/PA)

She said: “People still think that non-contact sexual offences are harmless but they’re not harmless.

“We can’t say that all people who commit a non-contact sexual offence are going to go on to become rapists and murderers, but I think we can probably say that most rapists and murderers started off with non-contact sexual offences.

“I also think these people need help. There should be some sort of help facility for them. They should be forced to go into treatment or have therapy for what they have done.”

Ms Squire said she wanted her daughter’s legacy to be “change for women”.

She added: “Because of what happened to her, I want other women to be safer.