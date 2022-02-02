Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

A shopper wearing a face mask leaves Tesco in Leicester city centre

Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to January 29, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in a lab-reported test, plus:

– in England, positive rapid lateral flow tests that do not have a negative confirmatory lab-based polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within 72 hours

– in Northern Ireland, positive rapid lateral flow tests

The figures also include possible reinfections in England and Northern Ireland.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (January 30-February 2) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 172 (46%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and 205 (54%) have seen a fall.

Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon in Northern Ireland has the highest rate in the UK, with 4,408 cases in the seven days to January 29 – the equivalent of 2,029.2 per 100,000 people.

This is up from a rate of 1,766.8 for the seven days to January 22.

(PA Graphics)

Lisburn & Castlereagh in Northern Ireland has the second highest rate, up from 1,595.1 to 1,991.8, with 2,917 cases.

Wokingham in Berkshire has the third highest rate, up from 1,574.1 to 1,856.9, with 3,230 cases.

Newport has the highest rate in Wales (819.4, down from 862.9) and Aberdeen City has the highest rate in Scotland (630.0, up from 588.1).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Exeter (up from 1,182.0 to 1,661.3)

Hart (1,009.1 to 1,471.2)

Lisburn & Castlereagh (1,595.1 to 1991.8)

Forest of Dean (881.7 to 1,258.2)

Tunbridge Wells (948.4 to 1,246.9)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on February 2 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 29; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 29; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 22; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 22.