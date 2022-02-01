Mother-of-two’s death at hands of ex ‘shocking and distressing’, inquest told

Yasmin Chkaifi

The killing of a woman who was fatally stabbed in the street by her abusive ex-husband was “a truly shocking and distressing death”, an inquest has heard.

Yasmin Chkaifi, 43, was attacked at around 9am in Chippenham Road, Maida Vale, west London on January 24, Westminster Coroner’s Court was told, by her ex partner Leon McCaskie.

Family members including her two sons listened in to the short remote hearing on Tuesday.

Investigating officer DCI Neil Rawlinson told the hearing: “Leon McCaskie and Yasmin Chkaifi had been in a relationship that ended several years ago. There were allegations of domestic abuse, and a stalking prevention order had been put in place against Leon.

“Leon had been arrested and charged for breaching this order, but failed to appear for his first hearing at court. A warrant was issued for his arrest on the January 4 2022.

The scene on Chippenham Road, Maida Vale, west London, where Ms Chkaifi was stabbed to death (Aaron Chown/PA)

“The two parties lived very close to one another in the Maida Vale area. On Monday, January 24 2022 at about 9am, Leon accosted Yasmin in the street, and repeatedly stabbed her with a knife.

“A member of public in a passing car, saw this and used his vehicle to drive into Leon in an attempt to stop the assault. Both Leon and Yasmin were declared deceased at the scene.

“An investigation has been taking place with me as the senior investigating officer. We have secured CCTV footage of the incident and obtained statements from several eyewitnesses who told us what they saw.

“We do continue to make efforts to get statements from other potential witnesses whose details we have. Police action between January 4 and 24 is currently subject to an independent investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.”

Ms Chkaifi’s ex-husband died of multiple injuries at the scene, the inquest heard (Aaron Chown/PA)

Ms Chkaifi’s cause of death was multiple stab wounds.

Coroner Professor Fiona Wilcox said: “I would like to pass my sympathy to Yasmin’s family for their loss. This is a truly shocking and distressing death and I cannot imagine what you must be going through as a family at this time.”

The inquest into Mr McCaskie’s death was opened and adjourned in a separate remote hearing.

The court heard that his cause of death was multiple injuries.

Ms Wilcox also expressed her sympathy to his mother, who was listening to proceedings on the phone.

Police had previously given his surname as McCaskre and age as 41, but he also used the surname McCaskie and his age was given in court as 38.