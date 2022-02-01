Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man denies intent to cause criminal damage over protest at Sajid Javid’s home

UK NewsPublished:

Geza Tarjanyi, of Leyland in Lancashire, was arrested outside the Health Secretary’s residence in west London on January 3.

Geza Tarjanyi leaves Isleworth Crown Court
Geza Tarjanyi leaves Isleworth Crown Court

A man has denied intending to cause criminal damage after being accused of turning up at Sajid Javid’s home with posters and spray adhesive in an alleged anti-vaccine protest.

Geza Tarjanyi, of Boundary Street, Leyland, Lancashire, was arrested outside the Health Secretary’s address in Fulham, west London, on January 3.

The 61-year-old pleaded not guilty at Isleworth Crown Court on Tuesday to having an article with intent to destroy or damage property.

He is accused of taking “spray adhesive” and a “number of posters” to Mr Javid’s residence on January 3 in order to “destroy or damage” the property, the court heard.

A video posted online on the day of the alleged incident appeared to show a man delivering a letter with an anti-Covid vaccine message to the Cabinet minister’s home.

Tarjanyi, who attended the court with a number of supporters, was granted conditional bail ahead of a trial on October 31.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News