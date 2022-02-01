Johnson commits to publishing ‘everything we can’ from full Sue Gray inquiry

Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Kyiv, Ukraine

Boris Johnson has committed to publishing “everything that we can” from the full Sue Gray inquiry into allegations of lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street.

Facing a growing threat to his leadership, the Prime Minister went further on Tuesday to promise a fuller publication of the senior civil servant’s investigation once the Metropolitan Police probe has concluded.

There has been confusion over the extent of any subsequent report after Mr Johnson refused to accept the demands of Tory MPs and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during a Commons statement.