Boris Johnson uses Ukraine trip to urge Russia to ‘step back’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Kyiv, Ukraine attends a joint news conference after he held crisis talks with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky amid rising tensions with Russia (Peter Nicholls/PA)

Boris Johnson has warned Russia that Britain will hit Moscow with sanctions the “moment the first Russian toecap crosses further into Ukrainian territory”.

During a diplomatic mission to Kyiv, the Prime Minister said it is vital the Kremlin “steps back” from what would be a “military disaster” for both Russia and the world.

But Mr Johnson was also forced to fend off questions about the scandal hanging over his leadership surrounding alleged lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street.

At a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Prime Minister said: “We have done all this and prepared all this not as a show of hostility towards Russia, but as a demonstration that we will always stand up for freedom and democracy and Ukrainian sovereignty in the face of aggression.”