Teenager in court over ‘hate crime’ after two men attacked in north London

#UPDATE | Police have charged Malaki Thorpe, 18, with x2 counts of racially aggravated ABH & x1 count of possession of an offensive weapon after two men were attacked in #Haringey.

He will appear at Highbury Corner Mags Court tomorrow.

— MPS Haringey (@MPSHaringey) January 27, 2022