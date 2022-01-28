Legal status for British Sign Language a step closer after Commons backing

House of Commons

A proposal to give British Sign Language (BSL) legal recognition and enhance its use in public services has been backed in the Commons.

The measures are included in a Private Member’s Bill which has the backing of Strictly Come Dancing champion and EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis.

The British Sign Language Bill was given an unopposed second reading in the Commons after securing Government support.

Although BSL was recognised as a language in its own right by the Government in 2003, it has no legal protection.

Labour MP Rosie Cooper, who put forward the Bill, said making BSL a legally-recognised language will send a clear message to every deaf person that “their language is equal and should be treated as equal”.

In an emotional speech in the Commons, Ms Cooper recalled her own experiences of growing up as the hearing child of deaf parents.

The MP for West Lancashire said: “Growing up, I saw first-hand the difficulties deaf people face every day. The huge challenges my parents had to overcome, to be heard, to be listened to.

“More importantly, to be understood. Now, I’m told I booked my first family holiday when I was four years old. I don’t remember but I did.”

Explaining the objectives of her Bill, Ms Cooper said: “I want to finally recognise BSL in statute, not just a gesture, but a law which requires positive action from the Government, with real progress putting deaf people on an equal footing with those of us who hear.

“For every deaf person like my parents, who’ve been ignored, misunderstood or even treated as unintelligent for simply relying on BSL, this recognition will be clear and will be a message that their language is equal and should be treated as equal.”

The MP thanked Strictly winner Ms Ayling-Ellis, saying: “Clearly, much of the awareness is due to Rose Ayling-Ellis in Strictly, she proved what my dad always says ‘deaf people can do anything, even the impossible’, such as winning Strictly when you can’t hear the music.

“That 10-second glimpse she gave the hearing world into deafness when the music stopped was truly momentous.

Rose Ayling-Ellis was thanked for raising awareness by Rosie Cooper

“People became aware and interested in BSL like never before. I know we have much support across the House, so let me say this Bill isn’t about politics. After more than 230 years, this Bill is about doing the right thing.”

Using BSL at the same time, Ms Cooper said: “So, in closing, I’d like to say to the minister, thank you for supporting this Bill. Thank you.”

Conservative former cabinet minister Robert Buckland thanked Labour MP Ms Cooper “from the bottom of my heart” for bringing the suggested change forward.

“Let’s not forget the thousands of people with learning difficulties, who use BSL, including members of my family. On her behalf, may I thank her? Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he said.

Speaking in support of the Bill before its second reading, Ms Ayling-Ellis, 27, told The Big Issue: “If it becomes an official language, which we’ve been fighting for all these years, it will be so emotional for us.

“Because of the massive interest in BSL recently, a lot of people don’t realise how much of a fight the deaf community have had.”