Two men in hospital with gunshot wounds following shooting near Wigan

Two men are in hospital after a double shooting in a town near Wigan.

Greater Manchester Police were called by the ambulance service at around 5.45pm on Wednesday following an incident in Hawthorn Grove in Leigh.

The force said a man in his twenties was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds after a property had been shot at.

A short time later a man in his thirties was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds following another shooting in Shadwell Grove.

Detective Superintendent Jamie Daniels said: “We are in the very early stages of our investigation into these incidents but we believe they could be linked.

“We have officers in Leigh carrying out extensive enquiries to establish exactly what has happened.

“Two people are in hospital with gunshot wounds and I can assure people that we will leave no stone unturned as we work to find out who is responsible.

“We understand the community will be concerned and, as such, we have deployed extra patrols to reassure them. If you have information that could help us with our investigation, please come forward. Anything said can be done so in confidence or anonymously.”