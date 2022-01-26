Notification Settings

Orange Is The New Black and Seinfield actress Kathryn Kates dies

Published:

The US actress was described as a ‘powerful force of nature’ with ‘enough patience to fill 10 ships’.

Orange Is The New Black and Seinfeld actress Kathryn Kates has died, according to her representatives.

The US actress was described as a “powerful force of nature” with “enough patience to fill 10 ships”.

Announcing her death on Instagram, Headline talent agency said: “Our mighty @officialkathrynkates has passed away.

“She loved this craft and had enough patience to fill 10 ships.

“A true icon. We will miss you”.

Kates was also known for roles in series including Matlock and Thunder Alley as well as the Sopranos spin-off film The Many Saints Of Newark.

