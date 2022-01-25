Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Number of people hurt after bus crashes into shop

UK NewsPublished:

The London Ambulance Service said on Twitter that medics were treating a number of patients at the scene.

Ambulances parked in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Ambulances parked in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A number of people have been injured after a bus crashed into a shop.

Police were called at around 8.20am to Selwyn Avenue in Highams Park, east London where a double decker bus had collided with the building.

The London Ambulance Service said on Twitter that medics were treating a number of patients at the scene.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “At approximately 8.20am on Tuesday January 25 police were called to reports of a bus in collision with a shop in Selwyn Avenue, E4.

“Officers and London Ambulance Service are on scene.

“A number of people have reported suffering injuries and are being treated at the scene.

“Road closures remain in place around the junction of Selwyn Avenue and Winchester Road.

“Inquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News