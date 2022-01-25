Marwell Zoo begins annual count of all creatures great and small

Have you come to see Zahra yet? ?

The newest member of our crash of rhinos joined us little over a month ago and is settling in well. Zahra is noticeably smaller than our other rhinos, but still weighs an astonishing 1800kg!

Next time you visit, pop over to Wild Explorers ?? pic.twitter.com/oh4rfct31W

— Marwell Wildlife (@Marwellwildlife) January 15, 2022