Man in court after car plunges from bridge on to motorway central reservation

UK NewsPublished:

No pleas were entered at the brief hearing.

A road closed sign (David Davies/PA)
A man has appeared in court after a car fell from a bridge on to a motorway central reservation and landed on its roof, badly injuring his partner.

Hugh Raymond Holmes, 32, of Spennymoor, County Durham, had a dressing on his forehead when he appeared before Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court following the serious collision on the A1(M) at Bowburn on Friday.

He has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, causing serious injury whilst disqualified from driving, driving without insurance, and failing to provide a specimen of breath.

Chairman of the bench, Lorraine Overton remanded him in custody and Holmes will next appear before Durham Crown Court on February 21.

On Sunday, Durham Police said the injured passenger in the Vauxhall Astra which came off the bridge was a woman in her mid-40s who suffered serious injuries, was flown to hospital and remained critically ill.

