Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Friday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to January 17, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in a lab-reported test, plus:

– in England, positive rapid lateral flow tests that do not have a negative confirmatory lab-based polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within 72 hours.

– in Northern Ireland, positive rapid lateral flow tests.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (January 18-21) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Newry, Mourne & Down in Northern Ireland has the highest rate in the UK, with 2,997 new cases in the seven days to January 17 – the equivalent of 1,649.7 per 100,000 people.

This is down from a rate of 1,942.5 for the seven days to January 10.

Peterborough has the second highest rate, down from 1,651.3 to 1,599.5, with 3,241 new cases.

South Tyneside has the third highest rate, down from 2,537.5 to 1,578.7, with 2,386 new cases.

Newport has the highest rate in Wales (682.7, down from 1,167.2); and East Lothian has the highest rate in Scotland (679.3, down from 1,147.4).

Just two of the 377 local areas in the UK have seen a week-on-week rise in rates: Broadland in Norfolk (up from 1,011.9 to 1,061.2) and Winchester in Hampshire (1,018.9 to 1030.8).

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on January 21 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 17; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 17; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 10; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 10.