Scottish minister hits out at ‘ideologically-driven’ attack on BBC

The BBC wanted the fee to rise to over £180 by the end of the settlement.

Instead, it will remain fixed at £159 until 1 April 2024.

That’s more money in the pockets of pensioners; in the pockets of families who are struggling to make ends meet. pic.twitter.com/T1uXTirrt1

— Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) January 17, 2022