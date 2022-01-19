Man charged with stalking over teenager’s disappearance

Marnie Clayton

A 21-year-old man has been charged with a stalking offence over the disappearance of teenager Marnie Clayton, who went missing after leaving a Windsor nightclub.

Abid Khan, of Cardigan Gardens, Reading, Berkshire, appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday accused of one count of stalking involving fear of violence.

Miss Clayton, 18, from Bracknell, was reported missing by her family in the early hours of Sunday after she failed to return home from the Atik nightclub in William Street in Windsor.

She was found safe in Basingstoke, Hampshire, on Monday afternoon following appeals by Thames Valley Police.