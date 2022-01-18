Former Scottish Tory leader Baroness Davidson ‘excited’ by new radio show

Baroness Davidson

Former Scottish Tory leader Baroness Davidson has told how her new job hosting a live radio show “feels like coming home”.

The former MSP, who now sits in the House of Lords, has been announced as the presenter of Times Radio’s Friday afternoon show.

Before entering politics, Baroness Davidson worked as a journalist and said she was “very excited about combining my two great loves, politics and live broadcasting” in the programme, which will “take a deep look at the big political issues of the week”.

The Conservative is taking over the slot previously hosted by Giles Coren, with her first show due to air on February 18.

The former Scottish Conservative leader joined the House of Lords after stepping down from Holyrood in May 2021 (House of Lords/PA)

Tweeting about the move, she said: “I was a journalist and broadcaster for over a decade before I entered politics, so coming back to live radio feels like coming home.

“Looking forward to Friday afternoons immensely and thank you to @TimesRadio for this brilliant opportunity.”

She went on to state: “Times Radio is only 18 months old but has already established itself as a must-listen destination for politicians and voters of every hue.

“Its mantra of conversation not confrontation is an incredibly important one in our polarised times. I’m very excited about combining my two great loves, politics and live broadcasting, for a new show which will take a deep look at the big political issues of the week, as well as anticipating what the weekend has in store.”

Times Radio programme director Tim Levell said: “Ruth is well-known as one of the most liked and respected politicians of her generation. Now Times Radio listeners have a chance to hear what a great live radio broadcaster she is.