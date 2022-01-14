What the papers say – January 14

A collection of British newspapers.

The front pages on Friday are dominated by the Queen stripping the Duke of York of his royal and military titles as the fallout continues from his sexual assault lawsuit.

The Daily Telegraph and The Guardian carry the news delivered by Buckingham Palace that the monarchy is moving to distance itself from Andrew.

?The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Queen freezes out Andrew'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/TSZ2P2u3CN — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 13, 2022

Guardian front page, Friday 14 January 2022: Queen strips Andrew of military and royal roles pic.twitter.com/VGABvitUW5 — Guardian news (@guardiannews) January 13, 2022

The Daily Mail writes that the Duke of York had a “haunted look” as he arrived for a “crisis summit” with the Queen, reporting that it was the Prince of Wales who demanded his brother’s exile.

The Sun and Metro both quip that the prince has been “throne out” by the royal family.

Tomorrow's front page: The Queen dramatically stripped Prince Andrew of all his royal and military titles after summoning him to Windsor Castlehttps://t.co/9ebsxmSAKp pic.twitter.com/MeYNDucKAo — The Sun (@TheSun) January 13, 2022

i writes the Monarch “banishes her favourite son from royal life to limit further damage from sexual assault allegations”.

The Daily Express says the Queen cast the Duke of York adrift “for the sake of monarchy”.

Tomorrow's front page: Queen casts Andrew adrift … for sake of the monarchy#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/hjyj37dyrQ pic.twitter.com/FIvnuGyAZc — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) January 13, 2022

The Times called the Duke of York’s public ousting a “humiliating blow”.

THE TIMES: Andrew humiliated as Queen strips his titles #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Fr7QDPOUm0 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 13, 2022

The Daily Star continues in the same vein, calling the Duke of York a “narcissist” who was “formerly known as Prince”.

Elsewhere, The Daily Mirror reports that “hours before” the Queen was seen mourning alone at her husband’s funeral, Downing Street staff held two “boozy bashes”.

And the Financial Times reports that talks between the US, Nato and Russia have hit a “dead end”, with the Kremlin’s threat of military action against Ukraine remaining.