Number of people to die in Scotland after positive Covid test passes 10,000

A coronavirus lateral flow test

More than 10,000 people in Scotland have died after testing positive for coronavirus, according to latest figures.

Scotland has recorded 41 coronavirus-linked deaths and 9,910 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, data published by the Scottish Government on Friday shows.

It means the death toll under this measurement, of people who tested positive for the virus in the past 28 days, has risen to 10,038.

Since Thursday January 13, figures published by the Scottish Government include cases identified using either a first lateral flow device or PCR (polymerase chain reaction) positive test.

Today, 9,910* more people have tested positive for #coronavirus 1,544 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed #coronavirus Sadly 41 more people who tested positive have died (10,038 in total) pic.twitter.com/0Nx0bSekg9 — Scottish Government (@scotgov) January 14, 2022

Of the cases reported on Friday, 4,602 people tested positive through only a PCR test and 1,375 people through a PCR test following an LFD test, while 3,933 people tested positive through only an LFD test.

Scotland’s Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf, has said that the Omicron wave of coronavirus appears to be “decelerating”, though he stressed that more data is needed for a definitive answer.

Mr Yousaf urged everyone to get their vaccinations and booster jab.

He said: “As we acknowledge the 10,000th Covid-19 death reported in Scotland under the daily measure it is important to remember that this is not just a statistic.

“Every single one represents a person lost, families devastated and communities mourning. I want to send my heartfelt condolences to all of those affected by the loss of a loved one.

“While we continue to navigate the difficult road ahead, I also want to thank everyone for their continued efforts to help prevent the spread of the virus.

“Getting vaccinated remains the single most important thing we can do to protect ourselves and others from the effects of the coronavirus, so once again I’d urge anyone who is eligible and has not yet had a vaccination or a booster, to get this as soon as possible, it is not too late.”

Authorities said that, while improving, there continue to be large volumes of tests being processed by laboratories which has had an impact on turnaround times, “resulting in delays between specimens being taken and results being received and reported”, and that Public Health Scotland is continuing to monitor the situation.

There were 1,544 people in hospital on Thursday with recently confirmed Covid-19, down 16 on the previous day, with 50 in intensive care, down eight.

So far, 4,396,802 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,060,859 have received their second dose, and 3,171,289 have received a third dose or booster.

Under new rules which came into force on January 6, those who test positive on a lateral flow device (LFD) are no longer required to take a PCR test to confirm the result, if they have no symptoms, though they must immediately isolate and report the result.