Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Friday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to January 10, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in a lab-reported test, plus:

– in England, positive rapid lateral flow tests that do not have a negative confirmatory lab-based polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within 72 hours.

– in Northern Ireland, positive rapid lateral flow tests.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (January 11-14) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 11 (3%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and 366 (97%) have seen a fall.

Middlesbrough has the highest rate in the UK, with 4,005 new cases in the seven days to January 10, the equivalent of 2,834.7 per 100,000 people.

This is up from a rate of 2,731.4 for the seven days to January 3.

Hartlepool has the second highest rate, up from 2,313.6 to 2,718.6, with 2,551 new cases.

Stockton-on-Tees has the third highest rate, up from 2,803.7 to 2,542.3, with 5,019 new cases.

Derry City and Strabane has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (2,351.9, down from 4,847.5); South Lanarkshire has the highest rate in Scotland (1,584.7, down from 2,736.7); and Neath Port Talbot has the highest rate in Wales (1,320.8, down from 2,635.3).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Darlington (1,758.8 to 2,256.9)

Hartlepool (2,313.6 to 2,718.6)

South Tyneside (2,164.3 to 2,534.2)

Sunderland (2,163.1 to 2,519.0)

Torbay (1,141.6 to 1,339.0)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on January 14 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 10; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 10; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 3; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 3.