Wildlife park releases new footage of month-old polar bear cub

The cutest little toes ?

Our tiny polar bear cub is now a month old and is wriggling, rolling and napping like a pro with mum Victoria always close by!

Remember visitors will not be able to see the little one just yet as they remain in the off-show den at this delicate stage. pic.twitter.com/K3MNzxIotB

— Highland Wildlife Park (@HighlandWPark) January 13, 2022