The 12 military roles stripped from the Duke of York

UK NewsPublished:

Andrew has returned his military positions to the Queen as he faces a civil sexual assault trial.

The Duke of York
Here is the list of the 12 honorary military roles which the Duke of York has returned to the Queen:

British military affiliations

– Colonel of the Grenadier Guards

– Honorary air commodore of RAF Lossiemouth

– Colonel-in-chief of the Royal Irish Regiment

– Colonel-in-chief of the Small Arms School Corps

– Commodore-in-chief of the Fleet Air Arm

– Royal colonel of the Royal Highland Fusiliers, 2nd Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland

– Deputy colonel-in-chief of The Royal Lancers (Queen Elizabeth’s Own)

– Colonel-in-chief of the Yorkshire Regiment

Overseas honorary military roles

– Colonel-in-chief of the Queen’s York Rangers (1st American Regiment)

– Colonel-in-chief of The Royal Highland Fusiliers Of Canada

– Colonel-in-chief of the Royal New Zealand Army Logistic Regiment (The Duke of York’s Own)

– Colonel-in-chief of the Princess Louise Fusiliers (in Nova Scotia, Canada)

