Man admits raping elderly woman in her home

Gloucester Crown Court

A man has admitted raping an elderly woman after breaking into her home.

Brady Hickman, 32, pleaded guilty to one charge of rape and two charges of assault by penetration.

A court was told the offences were committed against a woman at her home in Gloucester on November 11 2021.

Hickman, who wore a grey tracksuit, spoke only to confirm his name and enter his pleas when he appeared at Gloucester Crown Court via video link from HMP Bristol.

Sarah Jenkins, defending, said a psychiatrist believed Hickman could be suffering from undiagnosed autism and asked for further tests to be done.

Judge Michael Cullum ordered pre-sentence reports and remanded Hickman, of Philip Street, Gloucester, into custody ahead of his sentencing hearing on March 17.

He told him: “I am going to order pre-sentence reports to assist with the issue of dangerousness.

“You will be given credit for your guilty pleas entered today, which means you will receive a lesser sentence than had there been a trial.