Javid to make Commons statement amid speculation Covid-19 isolation could be cut

UK NewsPublished:

The Health Secretary is widely expected to confirm a reduction in the time a coronavirus case has to isolate for.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid is expected to confirm that the time Covid-19 cases have to spend in self-isolation is to be cut.

Mr Javid will update MPs on Thursday, a day after Boris Johnson said a decision would be made on the issue “as fast as possible”.

The Government has been under pressure to bring the situation in England into line with the United States, where the isolation period has been cut to five days.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid will make a Commons statement on Thursday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The current UK Health Security Agency guidance is for cases to isolate for at least six full days from the point at which they have symptoms or get a positive test, whichever is first, with release from self-isolation after two negative lateral flow test results on days six and seven. People can leave self-isolation on day seven.

At Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Mr Johnson said:” We are certainly looking at reducing the isolation period, and we hope to bring you more about that..  as fast as possible. ”

The decision is likely to be welcomed by Tories who have called for the change and could help ease pressure on the embattled Prime Minister.

It will also help address staff shortages across the economy and public services by allowing people to return to work earlier.

