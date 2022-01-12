Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Spectators queueing to show their Covid passes during the 2022 snooker Cazoo Masters at Alexandra Palace

Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to January 8, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in a lab-reported test, plus:

– in England, positive rapid lateral flow tests that do not have a negative confirmatory lab-based polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within 72 hours

– in Northern Ireland, positive rapid lateral flow tests

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (January 9-12) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 112 (30%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and 265 (70%) have seen a fall.

Middlesbrough has the highest rate in the UK, with 4,481 new cases in the seven days to January 8, the equivalent of 3,171.6 per 100,000 people.

This is up from a rate of 2,086.6 for the seven days to January 1.

Derry City and Strabane in Northern Ireland has the second highest rate, down from 4,449.1 to 3,152.7, with 4,764 new cases.

Hartlepool has the third highest rate, up from 1,903.3 to 2,939.2, with 2,758 new cases.

Inverclyde has the highest rate in Scotland (2,108.7, down from 2,604.5) and Neath Port Talbot has the highest rate in Wales (1,877.6, down from 2,450.4).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are all in North East England:

Middlesbrough (up from 2,086.6 to 3,171.6)

Sunderland (1,698.1 to 2,774.6)

Hartlepool (1,903.3 to 2,939.2)

South Tyneside (1.768.6 to 2,774.4)

Darlington (1,496.2 to 2337.9)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on January 12 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 8; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 8; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 1; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 1.